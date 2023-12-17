Union govt improving people's health with holistic approach, effective campaigns: Amit Shah

"But in India you got the certificate on your mobile phone within 30 seconds. It was good use of technology by the government. We used technology and apps to make arrangements to provide the receipt of administration of vaccines within 30 seconds," Shah pointed out.

When PM Modi launched the Swachhata Abhiyan, nobody thought it had anything to do with health but there are surveys to show the cleanliness drive and building toilets have led to a massive improvement in public health, especially of women and children, he said.