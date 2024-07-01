Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal holds pre-Budget meeting with stakeholders

More than 150 stakeholders from major ports, shipping sector, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) and representatives from FICCI, CII, National Union of Seafarers of India, Assocham, Shipyard Association of India, Maersk, DP World, JM Baxi, TCI Seaways, MSC, etc, took part in the meeting, the statement added.