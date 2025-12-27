Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Unnao rape case: Supreme Court to hear CBI plea challenging Sengar's bail on December 29

Besides the plea filed by the CBI, the apex court will also hear a separate petition filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar challenging the high court order.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 16:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi High CourtUnnao

Follow us on :

Follow Us