UP governor says Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj had invented aeroplane but Wright Bros get credit for it

Earlier on several occasions, the BJP leaders had referred to the 'Pushpak Viman' (according to the Hindu mythology the demon king Ravana, who kidnapped Lord Rama's consort Sita, took her to his kingdom in Pushpak Viman) claiming that aeroplanes existed in the ancient India.

Earlier a research paper presented at the Indian Science Congress in 2015 had also claimed that aeroplanes existed in india Seven thousand years ago. The claim invited sharp criticism from the scientific community.

Patel also referred to the Raza Library at Rampur town in UP and said that it had a huge collection of ancient books. She asked the University management to get these books translated into different languages for the benefit of the students.

The governor presented medals and degrees to 1579 students at the ceremony.