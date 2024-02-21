Dalits, backward classes cannot get job in Modi's 'Ram Rajya': Rahul Gandhi in Kanpur

Kanpur/Unnao (UP): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of not creating enough jobs for Dalits and other backward classes, which constitute "90 per cent of the population", and discriminating against them in his 'Ram Rajya.'

"What kind of Ram Rajya is this where backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities, who constitute about 90 per cent of the total population, cannot get jobs," Gandhi said in Kanpur during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in a public meeting at the Ghantaghar intersection in the city.