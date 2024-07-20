UPSC chair Manoj Soni resigns citing personal reasons; Khedkar issue behind decision, Congress says

New Delhi: UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has resigned citing personal reasons five years before the expiry of his tenure, with officials insisting that his decision is "not in any way connected" to the recent controversies surrounding the premier recruitment body in connection with probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar.
However, Congress alleged that whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.
Officials said Soni (59), who tenure as UPSC Chairman runs till 15 May, 2029, was not keen to assume power when he was appointed and had asked the government to relieve him. He submitted his resignation earlier this month citing that he wanted to devote more time to socio-religious activities but the government has given no indication about its acceptance of the same.
Soni (59), who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took over as a member of the UPSC on June 28, 2017 and took oath as the UPSC Chairman on May 16, 2023.
The reports about Soni's resignation came a day after the UPSC said it had lodged an FIR against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility and taken steps to debar her from future selections.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all Constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times even the self-anointed non-biological PM is forced to say enough in enough. Modi brought in one of his favourite 'academics' from Gujarat as a UPSC member in 2017 and made him Chairman in 2023 with a six year term."
"But this so-called distinguished gentleman has now resigned five years before the expiry of his term. Whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved. Many more such characters have populated the system. Why is the Chairman of the NTA untouched so far, for example?" he posted on 'X'.
Soni had served three terms as Vice-Chancellor -- two consecutive terms from August 2009 to July 2015 as Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU) in Gujarat and one term as Vice Chancellor of The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda from April 2005 to April 2008.
When he became the Vice Chancellor of MSU, he was the youngest ever Vice-Chancellor in India. Soni, a scholar of political science, taught international relations at Sardar Patel University (SPU), Vallabh Vidyanagar between 1991 and 2016, except for the period when he served as Vice-Chancellor of the two universities.