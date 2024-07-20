UPSC chair Manoj Soni resigns citing personal reasons; Khedkar issue behind decision, Congress says

New Delhi: UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni has resigned citing personal reasons five years before the expiry of his tenure, with officials insisting that his decision is "not in any way connected" to the recent controversies surrounding the premier recruitment body in connection with probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

However, Congress alleged that whatever the reasons that may be given, it appears clear that he had to be nudged out given the current controversy in which the UPSC is involved.

Officials said Soni (59), who tenure as UPSC Chairman runs till 15 May, 2029, was not keen to assume power when he was appointed and had asked the government to relieve him. He submitted his resignation earlier this month citing that he wanted to devote more time to socio-religious activities but the government has given no indication about its acceptance of the same.