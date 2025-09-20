Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US' H-1B visa application fee hike to $1,00,000 will hit Indian tech cos; 1-day deadline a concern: Nasscom

Indian techies are among the main beneficiaries of the US H-1B visa program, which attracts top talent and expertise from around the globe.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsUSTechnologyH-1B visaNASSCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us