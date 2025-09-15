Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

US officials reach India to restart talks on trade deal

The delegation led by Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, landed in New Delhi after a visit to Dhaka.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 11:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 11:24 IST
India NewsUSTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us