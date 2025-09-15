<p>New Delhi: A delegation of United States officials reached New Delhi on Monday to restart the negotiations for a trade agreement with India, after the recent exchange of positive vibes between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the relations back from the brink.</p><p>The delegation led by Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia, landed in New Delhi after a visit to Dhaka. Lynch and other US officials will meet counterparts in the government of India on Tuesday to add momentum to the stalled negotiations for the bilateral trade agreement.</p>.Causes a rift with India: Trump says imposing tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil 'not an easy thing to do'.<p>Trump’s administration in Washington, DC, sent Lynch and other officials to New Delhi even as his top aides, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, remained engaged in high-level trade talks with China in Madrid.</p><p>A source in New Delhi told DH that the talks between the Indian and American officials on Tuesday would not result in a breakthrough but would help bring the negotiations back on course. The negotiations remained stalled for a few weeks as the relations between New Delhi and Washington, DC came under stress, as Trump imposed a 50 per cent tax on all imports from India to the US.</p><p>The 50 per cent tariff on India’s exports to the US included a 25 per cent tax, which the Trump administration imposed as a penalty for the South Asian nation’s continued purchase of oil from Russia.</p><p>Modi and Trump wrote on social media platforms on September 10 that they were looking forward to speaking with each other. They also stated that the officials from the two governments were working to conclude negotiations for a trade deal soon.</p><p>Trump’s aides, like his senior counsellor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, and the US envoy to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, however, continued to slam India for continuing to buy oil from Russia and thus "helping" the former Soviet Union nation go on with its “special military operations” in Ukraine. </p><p>The US president, himself, also purportedly asked the European Union leaders to slap tariffs on India and China to step up pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine. The US asked the G7 nations to impose tariffs on China and India to press them into stopping the purchase of oil from Russia.</p><p>“India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us, and they won't buy our corn? They put tariffs on everything,” US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had said during an interview with Axios recently.</p><p>Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently said that New Delhi would not clinch a deal that would allow the US to import farm produce to India if it hurt the interests of farmers of the country.</p><p>Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently said that the first tranche of the US-India trade deal could be clinched by November. </p>