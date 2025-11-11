Menu
US 'pretty close' to trade deal with India, will bring tariffs down 'at some point': Trump

'We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We had pretty unfair trade deals. They're very good negotiators, Sergio, so you have to take a look at that, if you would please,' Trump said.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 06:01 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 06:01 IST
