UP train accident Updates: Four killed, 24 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has now put the death toll at 4 after 12 coaches of the passenger train Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways stated that the accident occurred around 2:35 pm. Several others have been injured. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed authorities to provide all the necessary help. Medical van of Indian Railways has reached the spot and begun rescue operations. Track all the latest updates only with DH!