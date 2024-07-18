Home
LIVE
UP train accident Updates: Four killed, 24 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has now put the death toll at 4 after 12 coaches of the passenger train Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways stated that the accident occurred around 2:35 pm. Several others have been injured. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed authorities to provide all the necessary help. Medical van of Indian Railways has reached the spot and begun rescue operations. Track all the latest updates only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 11:26 IST

Highlights
10:3418 Jul 2024

Indian Railways issues helpline numbers in view of the train accident

10:2718 Jul 2024

Update: 12 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district

10:1618 Jul 2024

CM Yogi Adityanath has cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district, directs the officials to reach the spot immediately

10:1618 Jul 2024

Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train have derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

11:2618 Jul 2024

Four passengers were killed and around 24 others have been injured so far (DHNS) 

11:2618 Jul 2024

TMC MP Mahua Moitra reacts to UP train accident, says Kavach anti-collision should be installed immediately

11:1618 Jul 2024

UPDATE: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak puts the new death toll at 4.

11:0618 Jul 2024

Two dead in derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh: UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar (PTI)

11:0218 Jul 2024

Relief train reaches accident site to help with rescue work

A relief train has been rushed to the spot along with ambulances, Railways said. Local police officials have also reached the accident site and are overseeing the relief operations with the help of local villagers, who gathered there in large numbers after the incident. (DHNS)

Train accidentIndian RailwaysUttar Pradesh

