UP train accident Updates: Four killed, 24 injured as several coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derail
UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has now put the death toll at 4 after 12 coaches of the passenger train Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways stated that the accident occurred around 2:35 pm. Several others have been injured. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed authorities to provide all the necessary help. Medical van of Indian Railways has reached the spot and begun rescue operations. Track all the latest updates only with DH!
Indian Railways issues helpline numbers in view of the train accident
10:2718 Jul 2024
Update: 12 coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district
10:1618 Jul 2024
CM Yogi Adityanath has cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district, directs the officials to reach the spot immediately
10:1618 Jul 2024
Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train have derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda
11:2618 Jul 2024
Four passengers were killed and around 24 others have been injured so far (DHNS)
11:2618 Jul 2024
TMC MP Mahua Moitra reacts to UP train accident, says Kavach anti-collision should be installed immediately
Another derailment in UP. Shame @AshwiniVaishnaw - Indian Railways in Emergency room after 10 years of Jumla Sarkar. Kavach anti-collision should be installed immediately on all routes in India. Total cost of only ₹63,000 crores vs ₹1,08,000 crores for Mum Ahmd bullet train.
UPDATE: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak puts the new death toll at 4.
11:0618 Jul 2024
Two dead in derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh: UP Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar (PTI)
11:0218 Jul 2024
Relief train reaches accident site to help with rescue work
A relief train has been rushed to the spot along with ambulances, Railways said. Local police officials have also reached the accident site and are overseeing the relief operations with the help of local villagers, who gathered there in large numbers after the incident. (DHNS)