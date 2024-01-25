JOIN US
uttar pradesh

12 killed in UP as tanker on wrong side hits auto-rickshaw amid dense fog

The Superintendent of Police said that the victims are yet to be identified and that the bodies were being sent for post-mortem examination.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 07:30 IST

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Twelve people travelling in an auto-rickshaw died Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a tanker plying on the wrong side of the road amid reduced visibility due to dense fog, police said.

The tragic accident occurred on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad Road near Sugsugi village in the Allahaganj police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said.

He said that the tanker hit the auto-rickshaw coming from the Jalalabad side, killing all 12 on the spot. The deceased included women, elderly people and children, he added.

The SP said that he was on his route to the spot with District Magistrate Umesh Pratap Singh.

The victims are yet to be identified, he said, adding that the bodies were being sent for post-mortem examination.

(Published 25 January 2024, 07:30 IST)
