uttar pradesh

15 year-old boy killed, three injured in roof collapse in UP's Sultanpur

The incident occurred when the roof of a room in Bandhua Nagar area, which was being demolished, suddenly collapsed, trapping the victims under the debris.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 14:31 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 14:31 IST
Roof collapse Sultanpur

