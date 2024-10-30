Home
17-year-old boy beheaded over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Police said that Ramesh Yadav, the father of the accused, was detained in this connection and a hunt has been launched to nab Lalta Yadav.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 12:24 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 12:24 IST
