17-year-old boy beheaded over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old taekwondo player was beheaded allegedly by his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, about 200 kilometres from here, over a land dispute on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the police sources, the victim, identified as Anurag Yadav alias Chotu Yadav, was brushing his teeth outside his residence at Kabruddinpur village when his neighbour, identified as Lalta Yadav, attacked him with a sword and allegedly severed his head.</p><p>Lalta managed to escape from the spot after the crime, sources said.</p><p>Senior police officials rushed to the spot along with cops from various police stations even as an irate mob of the locals blocked the road in protest against the incident demanding arrest of the culprit.</p><p>Police said that the two families had been having a dispute over a piece of land in the village for the past forty years and the matter was currently pending in the district court.</p><p>The officials said that a magisterial probe was also ordered into the matter. ''The additional district magistrate has been tasked with the probe and asked to submit a report within three days,'' said a senior district official in Jaunpur.</p><p>Police said that Ramesh Yadav, the father of the accused, was detained in this connection and a hunt has been launched to nab Lalta Yadav.</p><p>Security personnel in strength had been deployed in the village to maintain peace, the officials said.</p><p>The victim, who was a 12th standard student at a local inter college, was a taekwondo player and had won medals at different state and national level taekwondo competitions.</p><p>Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP government in the state saying that the incident was reflective of deterioration in the law and order situation in the state. </p><p>''The incidents of crime have been increasing sharply….this government is weak and inept,'' Akhilesh said.</p>