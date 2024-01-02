JOIN US
uttar pradesh

2 fatally hit by train while bypassing manned crossing in Uttar Pradesh

The incident happened at the Gaipura crossing under the Vindhyachal police station area of the district.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 16:09 IST

Mirzapur: Two motorbike-borne persons were mowed down Tuesday by a goods train when they tried to avoid a closed manned crossing through a side space, a police official said.

The incident happened at the Gaipura crossing under the Vindhyachal police station area of the district, he said.

SHO Dayashankar Ojha said the incident took place in the afternoon when Zainul Ansari (40) and Pooja Srivastava (17) were trying to cross the track.

They were hit by the train and died on the spot, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a postmortem examination, the SHO said.

(Published 02 January 2024, 16:09 IST)
