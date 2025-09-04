Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

2 held in UP's Ayodhya for inter-state wildlife smuggling: Special Task Force

The team seized 1.35 kg of pangolin skin, along with two mobile phones, an Aadhaar card and Rs 2,000 in cash, the statement said.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 02:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 02:37 IST
AyodhyaCrimewildlifeWildlife Protection Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us