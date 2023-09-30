3 bike-borne men killed while overtaking vehicle in Ghazipur

Three bike-borne men were killed while overtaking a vehicle here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred Dharwa village under Nandganj Police station area on Friday. The trio tried to overtake a pickup van and lost control after seeing a bus coming from the opposite direction, they said. Station House Officer Pramod Kumar Singh said those killed have been identified as Rahul Bind(21), Govind (23) and Paras Bind (23).