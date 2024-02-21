JOIN US
uttar pradesh

3 killed as truck overturns on another vehicle in UP

Circle officer (city) Sangram Singh said the incident occurred in Kotwali police station area around 11:30 am.
Last Updated 21 February 2024, 03:10 IST

Bijnor: Three people lost their lives when a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned on a bio-medical water vehicle on Tuesday, police said here.

The seriously injured occupants of the bio-medical waste vehicle were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Sharma (36), Ravnindra (35) and Monu (32), all residents of Ghaziabad, the circle officer added.

(Published 21 February 2024, 03:10 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

