3 women killed, 4 injured as truck hits auto in UP's Bulandshahr

The incident took place when they were returning in an auto after attending a religious function, Dehat SHO Shailendra Pratap Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 19:06 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 19:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshRoad accident

