44 injured as bus overturns in UP's Sonbhadra

The bus overturned in Markundi valley here when going from Chhattisgarh to Gaya in Bihar, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 September 2024, 17:18 IST

Sonbhadra (UP): A high-speed bus overturned in Robertsganj area here on Friday, leaving 44 passengers on the privately-operated vehicle injured, police said.

The bus overturned in Markundi valley here when going from Chhattisgarh to Gaya in Bihar, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.

"Due to high speed, the driver lost control of the bus in Markundi valley and the bus overturned," he said.

The ASP said there were 65 passengers travelling in the bus and 44 of them suffered injuries.

When the police reached the spot, 25 passengers injured in the accident appeared to be in need of treatment and were admitted to the district hospital, Singh added.

Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh shares borders with Chhattisgrah, Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Published 20 September 2024, 17:18 IST
