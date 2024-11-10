Home
55 detained in UP's Sambhal for betting on cockfight; 35 roosters recovered

The police also recovered 35 roosters, of whom 33 were found to have their legs tied.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 12:45 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 12:45 IST
