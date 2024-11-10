55 detained in UP's Sambhal for betting on cockfight; 35 roosters recovered

<p>Sambhal (UP): Fifty five people have been detained for allegedly betting on cockfight in Partarpur village in the Bahjoi area here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The police also recovered 35 roosters, of whom 33 were found to have their legs tied.</p>.<p>People from Budaun, Amroha and other places used to come here for the cockfights and betting on them, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said.</p>.Arunachal Pradesh singer faces FIR for publicly slitting throat of chicken, drinking its blood on stage.<p>On a tip-off about gambling being done at a large scale in the village, a police team reached there on Saturday and detained 55 people in the matter, Bishnoi said.</p>.<p>The team also recovered 35 roosters, including two who were used in the fights. The legs of 33 of them were tied, he said.</p>.<p>Those detained have been booked under the Public Gambling Act and Animal Cruelty Act, the SP said, adding that a detailed probe is on in the matter. </p>