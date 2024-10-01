Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

56 years after IAF aircraft crash, mortal remains of soldier to reach native village in UP

Army officials said the mortal remains were found by a joint team comprising personnel from the Dogra Scouts of the Indian Army and Tiranga Mountain Rescue.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 17:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 17:02 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIAF

Follow us on :

Follow Us