8 railway stations in Lucknow division officially renamed; Akhilesh slams BJP govt

Lucknow: Eight railway stations in the Lucknow division of Northern Railways were officially renamed after saints and freedom fighters on Tuesday, officials said.

However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government over the renaming exercise and said it should instead focus on improving the condition of railway stations and preventing train accidents.

According to an order issued by the Northern Railways, Kasimpur Halt Railway Station will now be known as Jais City Railway Station, Jais as Guru Gorakhnath Dham, Misrauli as Maa Kalikan Dham, and Bani as Swami Paramhans.