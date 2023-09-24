Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

8-year-old girl raped in UP's Saharanpur

The accused, identified as Intezar, allegedly lured the girl away from her house with toffees Saturday evening and raped her in a secluded place, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 09:56 IST

Follow Us

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped a man of her village in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Intezar, allegedly lured the girl away from her house with toffees Saturday evening and raped her in a secluded place, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The minor girl after returning home told her parents about the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by her parents, police lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police officer said, "We have formed teams to arrest the accused who is on the run".

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 September 2023, 09:56 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT