Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Abbas Ansari's UP Assembly membership restored after Allahabad HC stays conviction

Ansari's reinstatement has also brought an end to political uncertainty over the Mau Assembly bypoll.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 22:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 22:56 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us