Abducted Uttar Pradesh boy's body found in Delhi: Police shoot 8 in leg, arrest all accused

Auraiya Circle Officer Ashok Singh said that all the accused, who are in their 20s, abducted Subhan and hid him in a trolley bag, causing the boy to suffocate to death.

Singh said that Subhan's father, Mohammad Shakeel, a jeweller in Auraiya, filed a complaint at the Erwa Katra police station on Saturday night, hours after noticing that his son was missing while playing outside.

According to the publication, the locals informed the police that Riyaz was frequently seen with Subhan and the same was revealed in the preliminary investigation. It came to police's knowledge that Subhan was last seen with Riyaz.

By now, the police had launched a search for Riyaz and his friends, but they could not be traced.

Then, the police checked their phone records, which showed their location in Delhi, following which multiple police teams were deployed to track them.

According to the report by IE, coordination with the Noida and Delhi police helped the Auraiya police find one of the accused, identified as Awadesh Kumar Mishra, on Sunday.

Awadesh told the police that Subhan was with his three acquaintances - Jatin Deewakar, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Gupta - in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The Auraiya police worked with the Delhi police and caught the three, who disclosed the whereabouts of the bag. The police not only found the bag, but also found Subhan's body inside it with his hands and legs tied.