Abducted Uttar Pradesh boy's body found in Delhi: Police shoot 8 in leg, arrest all accused

A day after the body of a 12-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, was found in Delhi, a report by Indian Express said that after being shot in an encounter, all eight kidnappers were arrested in Uttar Pradesh.
All the eight accused who were shot in the leg are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are currently stable.
Subhan, a class 6 student, was kidnapped on Saturday from outside his house in the Erwa Katra area of Auraiya, according to Indian Express.
Auraiya SP Charu Nigam said that the accused have confessed to the crime. One of them has been identified as Riyaz Siddiqui, who was Subhan's neighbour and plotted the abduction for ransom.
Auraiya Circle Officer Ashok Singh said that all the accused, who are in their 20s, abducted Subhan and hid him in a trolley bag, causing the boy to suffocate to death.
Singh said that Subhan's father, Mohammad Shakeel, a jeweller in Auraiya, filed a complaint at the Erwa Katra police station on Saturday night, hours after noticing that his son was missing while playing outside.
According to the publication, the locals informed the police that Riyaz was frequently seen with Subhan and the same was revealed in the preliminary investigation. It came to police's knowledge that Subhan was last seen with Riyaz.
By now, the police had launched a search for Riyaz and his friends, but they could not be traced.
Then, the police checked their phone records, which showed their location in Delhi, following which multiple police teams were deployed to track them.
According to the report by IE, coordination with the Noida and Delhi police helped the Auraiya police find one of the accused, identified as Awadesh Kumar Mishra, on Sunday.
Awadesh told the police that Subhan was with his three acquaintances - Jatin Deewakar, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Gupta - in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.
The Auraiya police worked with the Delhi police and caught the three, who disclosed the whereabouts of the bag. The police not only found the bag, but also found Subhan's body inside it with his hands and legs tied.
The boy was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital by the police.
The four arrested confessed the involvement of Riyaz and three others - Shobhan Yadav, Ankit Kumar and Ashish Mishra - and were taken back to Auraiya, according to the publication.
They also told the police that Riyaz and the other three were still in Auraiya and that they had planned to collect the ransom money in the Baukhera thickets.
According to IE, the police set up a trap to apprehend Riyaz and others and asked the arrested accused to call and tell Riyaz to collect the money from them.
A police officer said, "When Riyaz, Shobhan, Ankit and Ashish arrived at the spot they opened fire on the police team. Taking advantage of the situation, Awadesh, Jatin, Ravi and Deepak, who were arrested in Delhi, tried to escape. In the firing, all eight accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were caught."