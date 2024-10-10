Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Akhilesh says alliance with Congress to continue

Akhilesh, however, evaded a reply on the results of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections saying that he would comment on them 'later'.
Sanjay Pandey
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 09:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 09:36 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us