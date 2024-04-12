Akhilesh Yadav condemns deployment of cops in priests attire at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday demanded suspension of the officer, who ordered to deploy cops in the attire of priests at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, and termed the act as condemnable.

The male and female policemen have been deployed in the temple in priests attire on the orders of Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal. While the male policemen are wearing dhoti-kurta, the female policemen are wearing salwar kurta.

Questioning this system, Yadav in a post on X said, "According to which 'police manual' is it correct for policemen to be dressed as priests? Those who give such orders should be suspended. If tomorrow any 'thag' (fraudster) takes advantage of this and loots the innocent public, then what will the UP government and administration answer? Condemnable!"

He also posted a 35-second video of a news report on his handle.