Akhilesh's rally in Meerapur assembly seat cancelled over flying permission

<p>Muzaffarnagar: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally in the Meerapur assembly constituency was cancelled on Saturday after his chopper was denied permission to fly from Hindon.</p>.<p>The rally was scheduled to be held in Kakroli village.</p>.<p>SP district president Zia Choudhry told reporters, "The cancellation occurred after his (Yadav's) helicopter was not permitted to fly from Hindon Airport." The SP announced that Yadav would now lead a road show on November 18 in the constituency.</p>.Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Can toilet be reserved for PM? Mallikarjun Kharge claims he and Rahul Gandhi were denied entry to airport lounge.<p>The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister would be seeking support for party candidate Sumbul Rana, who is contesting from the Meerapur seat.</p>.<p>The by-election for the assembly constituency is set to take place on November 20. </p>