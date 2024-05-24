Allahabad High Court adjourns hearing in criminal appeal of Afzal Ansari till May 27

On Thursday, the counsels representing the state government and the counsel for Piyush Rai, son of late Krishna Nand Rai, concluded their arguments.

Now, the Ansari's counsels will again submit their rejoinder reply on May 27.

Earlier, Ansari was disqualified as an MP following a judgment of special MP-MLA court, Ghazipur on April 29, 2023 as he was convicted and sentenced for four years and fined Rs 1 lakh in the Gangsters Act case.