Allahabad High Court grants bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in arson case

<p>Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former MLA of the Samajwadi Party Irfan Solanki but rejected his plea seeking stay on conviction in a case of setting a woman's house on fire.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh also dismissed the appeal of the state government seeking enhancement of sentence.</p>.Allahabad HC grants bail to 12 accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case.<p>A special court in Kanpur had on June 7, 2024 sentenced Solanki and four others for setting a woman's house on fire in Jajmau area.</p>