Allahabad High Court grants bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in arson case

A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh also dismissed the appeal of the state government seeking enhancement of sentence.
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:05 IST

