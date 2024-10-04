Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Amethi killings: Dalit man reaches Rae Bareli with bodies, speaks to Rahul on phone

Ram Gopal, aged about 60, arrived in Sudamapuri village in the Unchahar area of Rae Bareli with the bodies of his family members, who were killed in their rented home Thursday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 09:49 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshAmethi

Follow us on :

Follow Us