<p>Lucknow: Another doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, and allegedly an acquaintance of Delhi blast accused Dr Umar Nabi, was detained in connection with the incident on Wednesday evening. </p><p>Dr Aarif Mir, who is a student of first year MD program at Kanpur Heart Institute, was picked up by the UP ATS from his residence, according to the police sources.</p><p>Aarif was detained after his name cropped up in the contact list of Lucknow's Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was earlier arrested from Faridabad over her suspected links with Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and a member of the 'white collar terror module', which is suspected to be behind the Delhi car blast.</p><p>Sources said that Aarif, who hails from Anantnag district of J&K, and Umar were classmates at the Srinagar Medical College. Umar had spoken to Aarif a few days before the blast.</p><p>Police sources said that Aarif was taken to Delhi by a special team of Delhi police for interrogation.</p><p>A senior official of the Institute said that Aarif had joined the Institute three months back. The cops also quizzed Aarif's roommate.</p><p>According to the police sources, Aarif and Shaheen had been in touch with each other for a long time. The intelligence sleuths suspected that there might be others, who could be part of their network in Kanpur.</p>