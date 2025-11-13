Menu
Another Jammu & Kashmir doctor, 'acquaintance' of Delhi blast accused Umar Nabi, detained in Kanpur

Dr Aarif Mir, who was a student of first year MD program at Kanpur Heart Institute, was picked up by the UP ATS from his residence, according to the police sources.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 12:17 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 12:17 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar Pradeshblast

