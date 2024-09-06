Any BJP candidate will defeat Phogat, Punia in Haryana: Brij Bhushan Singh

Reacting to this development, Singh said, "These people consider politics to be a wind. They are thinking that they will win the assembly elections from Haryana. They can contest from any assembly seat in Haryana, a small BJP candidate will defeat them." He went on to add: "If my party directs, I will also go and campaign in the Haryana assembly elections. I claim that I will get maximum support from the people of their community. I am ready to campaign in favour of the BJP candidate in front of them as well." He also claimed that during the Lok Sabha elections, the "people of Haryana were saying that if you come and contest elections from here, we will make you win, but at that time I had refused them".