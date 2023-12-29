Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to have airport like facilities

New Delhi: Redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station inaugurated by Prime Minister on December 30, (Saturday) will have airport like amenities to give seamless travel experience to pilgrims visiting temple town.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024, the PM is opening the railway Station as the temple town expected to witness huge a rush of pilgrims coming days.

The station, which was redeveloped at a cost of approximately Rs 240 crore in the first phase, stands next to the existing structure. "Now station is ready to handle 50,000 passengers per day now," said an official in the railway.

Like airports, the station will have separate arrival and departure areas for passengers. There is separate taxi bays in front of station.