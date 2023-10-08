Ayodhya on track to become UP's first 'solar city' ahead of Ram temple consecration

After inspecting the work to electrify the temple town with solar power in May, the chief minister said, "Ayodhya is the capital of Suryavansh. So, here, electricity will come not from other sources but from renewable solar energy."

The plan entails developing a solar park along the banks of the Saryu, providing solar-powered boats, installing solar streetlights, adoption of solar energy sources in public transport, providing solar-powered amenities such as mobile charging points at public places along with electrification of government buildings using solar energy and improving penetration of solar power for domestic use.