Azad Samaj Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Meerapur booked for model code violation

<p>Muzaffarnagar, UP: A case has been registered against Azad Samaj Party candidate for the Meerapur assembly bypolls for violating the model code of conduct, officials said.</p>.<p>Party leader Zahid Husain allegedly affixed campaign pamphlets to electricity poles in Miranpur constituency.</p>.All I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on 'cycle' symbol.<p>Sector Magistrate Anil Kumar Goel said several pamphlets belonging to Husain were found pasted on poles along the Morna-Shukartal road during a routine inspection. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Polling in Meerapur is to be held on November 13. </p>