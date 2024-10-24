Home
uttar pradesh

Azad Samaj Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Meerapur booked for model code violation

Party leader Zahid Husain allegedly affixed campaign pamphlets to electricity poles in Miranpur constituency.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:05 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh

