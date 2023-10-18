Azam Khan, his wife and son given 7-year jail term in 2019 fake birth certificate case

The FIR in the case was lodged by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019. It was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates: one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.