Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bahraich communal violence: Over 50 arrested, markets stay shut for second day

A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 17:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 17:25 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraichcommunal clash

Follow us on :

Follow Us