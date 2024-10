Bahraich violence: Priyanka Gandhi appeals to UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take immediate action

One youth was killed as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahrajganj area in Bahraich's Mansoor village on Sunday following a disagreement over music being blasted from loudspeakers. Around half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing while 30 were detained.