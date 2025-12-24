Menu
Bajrang Dal leader detained for vandalising mazar in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Station in-charge, Hussainganj, Alok Kumar Pandey told reporters that a heavy police force was deployed in the area soon after information about the incident was received.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 10:06 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeBajrang DalFatehpur

