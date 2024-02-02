Bandh in Varanasi areas over court order allowing puja in Gyanvapi cellar, police on alert

Varanasi: Shops in the city's Muslim-dominated areas remained closed and the police sounded an alert in the entire district ahead of the Friday namaz, following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

High alert has been sounded in Varanasi district on the first Friday namaz after the district court's order.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, had called for a bandh on Friday in the town. The effect of the bandh was visible in market areas in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar and Ardal Bazar.