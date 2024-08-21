Bharat Bandh: Demonstrations, marches held in UP, normal life remains largely unaffected

Lucknow: The Bharat Bandh had little impact on normal life in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, even as Dalit groups and political parties held demonstrations and marches in parts of the state.

Shops were open and it was business as usual in large parts of the state. Security was tightened in view of the day-long bandh called by some Dalit and Adivasi groups against a recent Supreme Court order on reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) extended their support to the bandh.