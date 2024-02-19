BHU students vandalise VC's residence after SUV mows down man near campus: Report

12 students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been booked after they pelted stones at the vice chancellor's house, as reported by The Indian Express.
The incident took place after a person, who is said to be a labourer, while passing the BHU campus, was mowed down by an SUV. Varanasi DCP identified the person as Krishna Chandra, aged 48.
According to Chief Proctor, Professor S P Singh, the accident happened on Saturday evening, while the person was passing by the college, and was hit by the SUV opposite Dalmiya hostel.
After the accident, they tried to escape, but some students and security officials successfully caught them. However, the driver did somehow manage to escape.
"In the accident, a person was injured, who was rushed to the hospital but died on the way. After that, some rumours were spread on social media that the deceased was a science student of BHU. Some students and outsiders gathered at the varsity and began protesting and blocked several gates of the varsity. During the protest, some people indulged in vandalism at chief proctor’s office and V-C residence," S P Singh said,
He also mentioned that over 200 people were involved in the vandalism, who also damaged the VC's car and some police cars. An FIR has been filed and probe is under way.
As students were protesting in the campus, state media convener of ABVP, Abhinav Mishra, told IE that police inflicted 'brutal lathicharge' on them.
The ABVP also claimed that the SUV was carrying a Samajwadi Party flag, however, SHO Shivakant Mishra said, "Before the accident, the car had a Samajwadi Party flag. After the accident, it has a BJP flag. We have identified the people in the car and are taking further action."