BJP deprives backward, Dalits and minority communities of its rights: SP's Dimple Yadav

The bypoll battle in Karhal involves Tej Pratap Yadav and his uncle Anujesh Yadav, who has been fielded by the BJP. Anujesh Yadav is the son-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 15:49 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 15:49 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSamajwadi PartyDalitsBypollDimple Yadav

