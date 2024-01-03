JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP minister, MLA openly assaulting Dalit councillors in Meerut condemnable: Mayawati

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Congress state unit president Ajay Rai have slammed the BJP over the incident.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 00:47 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday took strong exception to the alleged thrashing of councillors in a municipal corporation board meeting in Meerut and asked the government to take immediate action against the culprits.

Members of the BJP and opposition parties came to blows during a Meerut municipal corporation board meeting recently, with both sides accusing each other of insulting and attacking their councillors.

In a post on social media platform X, the BSP supremo said, "Recently in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a BJP minister and MLA are openly assaulting Dalit councillors of the municipal corporation, showing their arrogance of power, which is extremely sad, unfortunate and condemnable."

"The BJP and its government should immediately take cognizance of this and take strict action against the culprits," she added.

A political row had erupted after the incident with the Samajwadi Party alleging that Dalit councillors were targeted by BJP members, who denied the charge.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Congress state unit president Ajay Rai have slammed the BJP over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 00:47 IST)
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsMayawatiBSPDalitMeerut

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT