uttar pradesh

BJP MLA protests after FIR against Dalit, Muslim residents over 'tree-cutting' in Ayodhya

The protest, staged in front of the Nagar Panchayat office in Rudauli tehsil on Wednesday, later ended following the "assurance" of appropriate action.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 09:21 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 09:21 IST
BJPMuslimsDalitcriminal casedharna stagedUttar Pradesh News

