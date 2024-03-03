BJP's first candidates list: In UP, suspense remains over seats of Varun, Maneka, Brij Bhushan

Lucknow: BJP's first list of 51 candidates from the electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh does not include several important seats including Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kaiserganj, Raebareli, Mainpuri and few others.

Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Varun Gandhi while his mother and former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is the sitting MP from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat.

Controversial BJP leader and 'muscleman' Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of Wrestling Federation of India, who faced allegations of sexual exploitation by some female wrestlers, was MP from Kaiserganj seat.

According to the state BJP sources here, Varun, who had been quite vocal against the party leadership and the UP government over issues concerning the farmers, might not be renominated this time. There were speculations that Varun might contest from Amethi, a constituency once represented by his father Sanjay Gandhi, as an independent candidate backed by the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance. Neither the Congress nor the Samajwadi Party (SP), however, commented on the speculation.