Blood-soaked body of senior govt official found at his home in Ayodhya

<p>Ayodhya: The blood-soaked body of a senior government official was found at his residence here, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The body of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Surjeet Singh was found under mysterious circumstances at his official residence in Civil Lines, they said.</p>.When police stations turn crime scenes\n.<p>The police are trying to ascertain the exact cause of death, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said, adding that a detailed probe has been initiated after the filing of an FIR.</p>