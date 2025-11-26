Menu
Homeindiauttar pradesh

'Blue drum' murder case accused names newborn Radha; in-laws demand DNA test

Jail Superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said the child may stay with the mother in the women's barrack until the age of six.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 09:23 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsMeerutmurder accused

