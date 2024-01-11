Boatmen in Varanasi to provide free rides to devotees on Jan 22

'Taking this tradition forward, free boat service will be provided to the devotees and tourists going from one end of the Ganga to the other at all the 84 ghats of Banaras on the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir' Shambhu Sahni, secretary of Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, said.